Ceasefire Brings Closure: Fallen Israeli-American Soldier's Story

The Israeli military announced on Friday the return of a hostage's remains to the Red Cross in Gaza, marking a significant moment in the ongoing ceasefire with Hamas. The exchange follows the handover of 22 hostages' bodies since the conflict's pause began on October 10.

Mourners gathered at a military funeral for Capt. Omer Neutra, an Israeli-American soldier. Neutra, killed and taken by Hamas militants during the October 7, 2023 attack, was memorialized by family and officials. The ceasefire also saw the return of additional soldiers' remains.

Efforts to retrieve hostages continue, with six bodies still in Gaza. As exchanges proceed, 285 Palestinian bodies have been returned to Gaza, underscoring the ceasefire's critical role in concluding the deadliest conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants.

(With inputs from agencies.)