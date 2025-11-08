Trump Targets Meatpacking Giants in Price Fixing Probe

In a bold move on Friday, former U.S. President Donald Trump announced he has requested the Department of Justice to investigate the practices of major meatpacking companies. Trump alleges these corporations are artificially inflating beef prices.

Trump made his announcement on Truth Social, raising concerns about potential illicit collusion, price fixing, and price manipulation within the industry. This call for investigation underscores increasing scrutiny on the meatpacking sector, which has faced accusations of market dominance and unfair pricing strategies.

The former president did not name specific companies in his statement. However, the request has already spurred discussions regarding transparency and fairness in the meatpacking market amid rising consumer beef costs.

