Concerns are mounting within U.S. mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac after Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, appointed Mark Zarkin, a once-convicted sex offender, as a consultant. This appointment has stirred alarms among agency staff, questioning the credibility and ethics of Zarkin's involvement.

Zarkin, a Michigan restaurateur and Trump supporter, was assigned a consultancy role despite lacking a clear record in the housing sector. His past conviction was vacated, yet legal controversies continue to shadow him, including allegations of involvement in a bribery plan for a presidential pardon, raising further scrutiny.

Amid these controversies, Zarkin has retained significant influence, appearing alongside Pulte at agency events. The unfolding scandal calls into question the political motivations and integrity of appointments within federal housing oversight, as federal authorities and the media demand transparency and accountability.

