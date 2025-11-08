Left Menu

Scandal Unveiled: Sex Offender Appointed as Federal Housing Consultant

Mark Zarkin, a known Trump supporter and previously convicted sex offender, was appointed as a consultant to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac by Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. This decision has raised concerns among employees and sparked discussions about political influence and questionable appointments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 02:28 IST
Scandal Unveiled: Sex Offender Appointed as Federal Housing Consultant

Concerns are mounting within U.S. mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac after Bill Pulte, director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, appointed Mark Zarkin, a once-convicted sex offender, as a consultant. This appointment has stirred alarms among agency staff, questioning the credibility and ethics of Zarkin's involvement.

Zarkin, a Michigan restaurateur and Trump supporter, was assigned a consultancy role despite lacking a clear record in the housing sector. His past conviction was vacated, yet legal controversies continue to shadow him, including allegations of involvement in a bribery plan for a presidential pardon, raising further scrutiny.

Amid these controversies, Zarkin has retained significant influence, appearing alongside Pulte at agency events. The unfolding scandal calls into question the political motivations and integrity of appointments within federal housing oversight, as federal authorities and the media demand transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Economy

Investor Jitters: Technology Turbulence and Labor Market Woes Shake U.S. Eco...

 Global
2
North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

North Korea's Escalating Tensions: Defense Minister's Warning

 Global
3
Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

Dollar Dips as Global Economic Concerns Rise

 Global
4
Federal Judge Blocks Partisan Email Edits Amidst Government Shutdown

Federal Judge Blocks Partisan Email Edits Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025