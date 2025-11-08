Jubilee Hills Bypoll: A Prelude to Telangana's Political Shift

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has characterized the November 11 bypoll in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency as a significant opportunity for political transformation in Telangana by 2028.

In a meeting with out-of-state voters on Friday night, Shekhawat appealed for support for BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy, stressing the election's importance in establishing nationalist governance.

Shekhawat openly critiqued Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his remarks linking Congress with the Muslim community, warning against divisive rhetoric. He added that Bihar's high voter turnout signals an impending NDA victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)