Jubilee Hills Bypoll: A Prelude to Telangana's Political Shift

Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claims the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll is a pivotal step toward changing the government in Telangana by 2028. He urges voters and BJP supporters to back candidate L Deepak Reddy, emphasizing the need to oppose divisive forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:02 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:02 IST
Jubilee Hills Bypoll: A Prelude to Telangana's Political Shift
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has characterized the November 11 bypoll in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency as a significant opportunity for political transformation in Telangana by 2028.

In a meeting with out-of-state voters on Friday night, Shekhawat appealed for support for BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy, stressing the election's importance in establishing nationalist governance.

Shekhawat openly critiqued Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his remarks linking Congress with the Muslim community, warning against divisive rhetoric. He added that Bihar's high voter turnout signals an impending NDA victory.

