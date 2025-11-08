Jubilee Hills Bypoll: A Prelude to Telangana's Political Shift
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat claims the upcoming Jubilee Hills bypoll is a pivotal step toward changing the government in Telangana by 2028. He urges voters and BJP supporters to back candidate L Deepak Reddy, emphasizing the need to oppose divisive forces.
- Country:
- India
Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has characterized the November 11 bypoll in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency as a significant opportunity for political transformation in Telangana by 2028.
In a meeting with out-of-state voters on Friday night, Shekhawat appealed for support for BJP candidate L Deepak Reddy, stressing the election's importance in establishing nationalist governance.
Shekhawat openly critiqued Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy for his remarks linking Congress with the Muslim community, warning against divisive rhetoric. He added that Bihar's high voter turnout signals an impending NDA victory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Political Tensions Rise in Nuapada Amid Election Controversies
Simultaneous Elections and Roll Revisions in Goa Spark AAP's Alarm
AAP Raises Concerns Over Simultaneous Elections in Goa
Prime Minister Karki Calls Gen Z to Civic Duty in 2026 Elections
Political Turnabouts: The Legacy of the 1987 Kashmir Elections