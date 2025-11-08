Leaders Nationwide Extend Warm Birthday Wishes to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, extended birthday greetings to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy as he celebrated his 57th birthday. Wishes highlighted hopes for his continued health and longevity.
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's 57th birthday, prominent leaders across the nation extended their regards. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a social media post, expressed his hope for Chief Minister Reddy's long and healthy life.
Joining the chorus, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also conveyed his best wishes, echoing similar sentiments for Reddy's continued well-being and success. The goodwill resonated across party lines, showcasing a rare moment of unity among political figures.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee opted for a more personal touch, sending a letter to Chief Minister Reddy to mark the special day. The gesture underscored the mutual respect between state leaders, transcending political affiliations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Global Diplomatic Flurry: Political Leaders in Action
Mamata Banerjee Denies Personal Receipt of Electoral Forms Amid Media Claims
Misinformation Clash: Mamata Banerjee Challenges Media Reports
Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against BJP's Alleged Electoral Manipulations
Will continue fight against SIR on streets, in court: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata rally.