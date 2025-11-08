Left Menu

AIADMK Takes Voter Roll Cleanup into High Gear Across Tamil Nadu

AIADMK initiates efforts to verify voter lists by organizing meetings with booth-level agents. Party officials aim to identify bogus voters and update genuine ones during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Efforts involve visiting areas and coordinating at the district level to ensure accuracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
AIADMK has embarked on a mission to ensure voter list accuracy by consulting booth-level agents amid ongoing electoral roll revisions, party sources confirmed on Saturday. The initiative comes with district in-charges tasked to pinpoint bogus voters at polling stations.

R M Babu Murugavel from the AIADMK Advocate Wing highlighted the significance of this exercise, noting in Nagapattinam alone 1,680 deceased individuals were still listed as voters, and 49 registered at multiple locations.

Efforts led by former state ministers, under General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's guidance, include coordinating efforts at the grassroots level to update voter rolls and maintain the party's support base during the revision period starting November 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

