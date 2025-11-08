AIADMK Takes Voter Roll Cleanup into High Gear Across Tamil Nadu

AIADMK has embarked on a mission to ensure voter list accuracy by consulting booth-level agents amid ongoing electoral roll revisions, party sources confirmed on Saturday. The initiative comes with district in-charges tasked to pinpoint bogus voters at polling stations.

R M Babu Murugavel from the AIADMK Advocate Wing highlighted the significance of this exercise, noting in Nagapattinam alone 1,680 deceased individuals were still listed as voters, and 49 registered at multiple locations.

Efforts led by former state ministers, under General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami's guidance, include coordinating efforts at the grassroots level to update voter rolls and maintain the party's support base during the revision period starting November 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)