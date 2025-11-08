Deadlocked Peace Talks: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban's Ongoing Stalemate
Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban ended in a deadlock without any agreement on tackling cross-border terrorism. Despite mediation by Qatar and Turkiye, Pakistan insisted on a formal written commitment which the Afghan delegation was unwilling to provide, resulting in the indefinite suspension of negotiations.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Persistent deadlock surrounded peace talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban as both sides failed to reach an agreement on cross-border terrorism. The discussions, spanning several days, ultimately concluded without any written commitment from Kabul.
Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that negotiations were indefinitely suspended since no tangible progress was achieved. Despite mediation by Qatar and Turkiye, Pakistan maintained a firm demand for a formal agreement, opposed to verbal assurances.
The failed talks reflect growing tension, with Pakistan warning of a response to any aggression from Afghanistan. As bilateral ties hang in the balance, the spotlight remains on Afghanistan's pledges to control terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
