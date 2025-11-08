Left Menu

Deadlocked Peace Talks: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban's Ongoing Stalemate

Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghan Taliban ended in a deadlock without any agreement on tackling cross-border terrorism. Despite mediation by Qatar and Turkiye, Pakistan insisted on a formal written commitment which the Afghan delegation was unwilling to provide, resulting in the indefinite suspension of negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-11-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 09:57 IST
Deadlocked Peace Talks: Pakistan and Afghan Taliban's Ongoing Stalemate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Persistent deadlock surrounded peace talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban as both sides failed to reach an agreement on cross-border terrorism. The discussions, spanning several days, ultimately concluded without any written commitment from Kabul.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif stated that negotiations were indefinitely suspended since no tangible progress was achieved. Despite mediation by Qatar and Turkiye, Pakistan maintained a firm demand for a formal agreement, opposed to verbal assurances.

The failed talks reflect growing tension, with Pakistan warning of a response to any aggression from Afghanistan. As bilateral ties hang in the balance, the spotlight remains on Afghanistan's pledges to control terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

 India
2
Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

 United States
3
Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

 Pakistan
4
Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

Liverpool's Tenacity Tested in Premier League Comeback Quest

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025