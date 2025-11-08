Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as INDIA bloc will be wiped out in polls: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, stating that his 'dukaan' (shop) will be shut in Bihar as the INDIA bloc will be wiped out in the assembly polls and the NDA would form the government after securing over 160 seats.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in Purnea, Katihar and Supaul, Shah alleged that Gandhi and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav were ''hell-bent'' on making Bihar's Seemanchal region a ''den'' of infiltrators, and asserted that the Centre will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them.

''Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are hell-bent on turning the Seemanchal region of Bihar into a den of infiltrators... We will detect and identify every illegal immigrant, delete their names from electoral rolls and deport them to their country,'' he added.

''If you don't want infiltrators to decide the next CM of Bihar, defeat the RJD-Congress combine that took out a yatra to save them,'' Shah said, while hitting out at Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'.

''Rahul Gandhi's 'dukaan' will be shut in Bihar as the INDIA bloc will be wiped out in the polls... NDA will form the government by securing 160 seats in the 243-member House,'' he said.

Attacking the Mahagathbandhan, Shah said RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi were worried about their sons, Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi, respectively, while asserting that no seats were vacant for them either in Bihar or Delhi.

''Half of the state has already shown the door to the Congress-RJD combine,'' he claimed, referring to the first phase of the polls held on November 6.

Hitting out at the RJD, he said, ''I agree with Tejashwi that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can't do in 'seven births' what Lalu did... He can't indulge in multiple scams.'' A roadmap is ready to establish Bihar as an industrial centre through petroleum refinery and other projects, he said.

Waters from Nepal's rivers, which wreak floods and destruction in Bihar, will be used to irrigate farmers' fields, Shah added.

