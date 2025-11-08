Immediate concern is smooth conduct of Sabarimala pilgrimage season: K Jayakumar

Former Kerala Chief Secretary K Jayakumar, who is set to take charge as the TDB president, said his ''immediate concern'' would be to ensure the smooth conduct of the two-month-long Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

The annual pilgrimage will begin on November 17.

The former IAS officer said he was informed about his selection for the post by State Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan on Friday in Thrissur.

''An order will most likely be issued by Monday, as today is a holiday,'' he told reporters here on Saturday morning.

When asked whether taking charge of the post would be like wearing a ''crown of thorns'', given that several of his predecessors were embroiled in controversies, including the Sabarimala gold loss issue, Jayakumar replied in the negative.

''Not all crowns have thorns. It depends on how you wear it,'' he said.

Jayakumar said the opportunity was ''unexpected'' as there was no reason to consider him for the post, and described the timing as ''odd''.

Explaining his remarks, he said the timing was unusual as it coincides with the start of the annual pilgrimage season.

He said the outgoing board would have already made preparations for the season, and his immediate priority would be to ensure those plans are properly implemented.

''That is what needs to be prioritised. We need to create the circumstances for devotees to have a smooth darshan and return happily with a good experience,'' Jayakumar said.

While he declined to comment on the Sabarimala gold controversy, he said that during his tenure, he would assess what measures could be taken to prevent such incidents in the future. ''That can be done gradually,'' he said.

Jayakumar added that the board must convince devotees that every rupee they contribute to the temple is being properly used.

''For that, I feel, changes are necessary in the board,'' he said, adding that he hoped to raise the standards of TDB's functioning to a level that would help restore public trust.

He noted that while Sabarimala is an important responsibility, the TDB also oversees several other temples under its jurisdiction.

After assuming charge, Jayakumar said he would strengthen any weaknesses in the board's management and put in place ''an efficient, professional and accountable system'' to ensure the pilgrimage season is managed in a way that benefits devotees.

Jayakumar had earlier served as Devaswom Special Commissioner at Sabarimala for a year while in government service.

After retiring as Kerala Chief Secretary, he served as the founding Vice-Chancellor of Thunchath Ezhuthachan Malayalam University.

