Amid reports of power cuts, Manoj Jha urges EC to ensure security measures in EVM strongrooms

Rashtriya Janata Dal MP Manoj Jha has written to Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar requesting enhanced security measures at EVM strongrooms in Bihar.

Referring to reports of power disruptions in strongrooms, Jha's letter said, ''I write to bring to your immediate attention reports of electricity disruptions at strongrooms where Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) are currently being stored in Bihar. These reports have raised serious concerns about the security protocols being followed at these critical facilities.'' He urged the Election Commission to take cognisance of the matter and ensure mandatory 24x7 CCTV surveillance of all entry and exit points to the strongroom premises, with real-time monitoring and secure storage of the video footage.

He also requested a verification to ensure that the existing security protocols align with the standard operating procedures for EVM storage and protection established by the Election Commission.

''The integrity of the electoral process is the cornerstone of our democracy, and public confidence in the sanctity of elections depends entirely on the transparent and foolproof security of EVMs. Any lapse, perceived or actual, undermines the faith that citizens place in the democratic process,'' Jha wrote.

Bihar registered a polling of 65.08 per cent in the first phase of the Assembly elections held on November 6. Polling for the second phase would be held on November 11, and the counting of votes is scheduled for November 14.

