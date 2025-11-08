Congress supports NC-led government but not part of it: Karra

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Saturday said that while his party supports the National Conference-led government in the Union territory, it is not part of it.

He said the NC, despite having a pre-poll alliance with the Congress, unilaterally announced its candidates for the recent Rajya Sabha elections and did not consult the national party before announcing its decision on the Nagrota Assembly bypoll.

''We are supporting the government, but are not a part of it. We have not taken any Cabinet berths even as we fought the last assembly elections together despite having separate manifestos and agendas,'' Karra told reporters after flagging off a vehicle carrying over two lakh signatures collected against 'Vote Chori' from Jammu and Kashmir to AICC headquarters in New Delhi.

The signatures shall be submitted to the president of the All India Congress Committee President (AICC), Mallikarjun Kharge.

Karra described the party's campaign as "historic" and said it could be a turning point for the "retrieval of democracy" in the country, which has been facing a threat since 2014.

Asked about the Congress not fielding candidates in the recent Rajya Sabha elections and the Nagrota Assembly bypoll scheduled for November 11, Karra said the NC announced its decisions without consulting them.

''It needs a lot of courage to stay away... The NC announced candidates on three safe Rajya Sabha seats, leaving one risky seat for us. We demanded one of the safe seats, which they denied, and we decided not to contest," he said, adding their stand was vindicated as the NC lost that seat to the BJP.

The NC announced that it will leave the Nagrota seat for the Congress without consulting the party. Hence, it was decided that "we will not contest the by-election." Earlier, Karra referred to numerous "illegalities and irregularities" exposed by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, right from the voter list to the conduct of elections and said a free, fair and transparent election process is the backbone of democracy.

He cautioned the party workers against attempts to manipulate the voter list and the various stages of elections, which is very dangerous. Karra said it is the duty of the Congress party to safeguard and protect the democracy against attempts to "hijack the democracy and democratic institutions" in the country. He lauded the bold leadership of Gandhi for "fighting a war against attempts to hijack the democracy and democratic institutions" and extended full support of the people to save democracy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)