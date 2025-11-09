Left Menu

Nava Kerala survey: Opposition will resist if CPI(M) workers involved, says Cong leader

What is the need for such a survey just before the elections he asked.Earlier, the state government had announced the Nava Kerala Survey to gather public feedback on development and welfare programmes implemented over the past ten years.As part of the initiative, volunteers are expected to visit households across the state, with survey teams to be formed at the panchayat, municipality, and corporation levels.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 09-11-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 09-11-2025 15:47 IST
Nava Kerala survey: Opposition will resist if CPI(M) workers involved, says Cong leader
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Sunday said the Congress-led UDF would oppose the state government's Nava Kerala Survey if it is conducted with the help of CPI(M) party workers.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said a recent CPI(M) state committee letter, which stated that people associated with the LDF who are willing to work voluntarily should be included in the survey teams, clearly shows that it is a political exercise.

''It is squad work for the LDF and CPI(M) ahead of the upcoming elections, carried out at government expense. We will strongly oppose it,'' he said.

Satheesan added that the LDF or CPI(M) is free to carry out a political survey on its own, but doing so using public money and government machinery is unacceptable.

He alleged that Kerala is already trapped in heavy debt and that the government has no funds left in its treasury. ''It is a condemnable act. What is the need for such a survey just before the elections?'' he asked.

Earlier, the state government had announced the Nava Kerala Survey to gather public feedback on development and welfare programmes implemented over the past ten years.

As part of the initiative, volunteers are expected to visit households across the state, with survey teams to be formed at the panchayat, municipality, and corporation levels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

Arunachal: Three Sainik School staffers held in cadet's death case

 India
2
Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

Foolproof security arrangements for Tarn Taran bypoll: Punjab CEO

 India
3
Al-Sharaa to become first Syrian president to visit White House after unlikely rise

Al-Sharaa to become first Syrian president to visit White House after unlike...

 Lebanon
4
Rajnath hits out at Revanth, alleges Congress trying to divide nation on religious lines

Rajnath hits out at Revanth, alleges Congress trying to divide nation on rel...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s Public Debt Near Crisis Levels as AfDB Pushes for Governance and Policy Overhaul

Nepal’s Democratic Transformation: From Feudal Councils to Federal Empowerment

Africa’s Digital Queens: A Manual for Women Shaping the Future of E-Commerce

Transforming India’s Agricultural Waste into Green Energy and Sustainable Wealth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025