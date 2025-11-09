Nava Kerala survey: Opposition will resist if CPI(M) workers involved, says Cong leader

Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan, on Sunday said the Congress-led UDF would oppose the state government's Nava Kerala Survey if it is conducted with the help of CPI(M) party workers.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan said a recent CPI(M) state committee letter, which stated that people associated with the LDF who are willing to work voluntarily should be included in the survey teams, clearly shows that it is a political exercise.

''It is squad work for the LDF and CPI(M) ahead of the upcoming elections, carried out at government expense. We will strongly oppose it,'' he said.

Satheesan added that the LDF or CPI(M) is free to carry out a political survey on its own, but doing so using public money and government machinery is unacceptable.

He alleged that Kerala is already trapped in heavy debt and that the government has no funds left in its treasury. ''It is a condemnable act. What is the need for such a survey just before the elections?'' he asked.

Earlier, the state government had announced the Nava Kerala Survey to gather public feedback on development and welfare programmes implemented over the past ten years.

As part of the initiative, volunteers are expected to visit households across the state, with survey teams to be formed at the panchayat, municipality, and corporation levels.

