Dare Omar Abdullah to deny he had 'secret dealings' with Centre: BJP leader Sunil Sharma

Following Omar Abdullah's steady attack on the ruling party at the Centre, BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Sunday claimed the chief minister reached out to the party after the 2014 elections, and dared him to take an oath that he had no ''secret dealings'' with the Narendra Modi-led government.

While addressing an election rally in support of BJP candidate Syed Mohsin in Budgam, Sharma, who is the leader of the opposition in the assembly, called on Abdullah to publicly affirm that there were no hidden agreements with Delhi.

Sharma claimed that after the 2014 assembly elections, Abdullah made attempts to ally with the BJP. ''However, our leadership, guided by principles and national integrity, refused such opportunistic overtures,'' Sharma said.

He said the unprecedented turnout is a testimony to the people's faith in the BJP's vision of peace, progress and development.

Sharma accused the National Conference (NC) of resorting to deceit and double standards to obstruct the BJP's rise in Kashmir. ''The NC is leaving no stone unturned to block the wave of change, but people have seen through their politics of hypocrisy,'' he added.

