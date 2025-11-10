Unprecedented Security Measures Set for Bihar Elections

Bihar is tightening security for its assembly elections' second phase, scheduled for November 11. Over 4 lakh personnel are assigned to ensure free and fair voting at nearly 45,399 stations.

The deployment includes around 1,500 companies from Central Armed Police and other forces. Over 60,000 state police, along with special battalions, will oversee safety and orderly conduct during the election process.

Officials emphasized the significance of all polling centers, given prior exceptional turnout of over 65% in the first voting phase, highlighting heightened voter engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)