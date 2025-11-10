Left Menu

Unprecedented Security Measures Set for Bihar Elections

Security in Bihar has been intensified for the second phase of assembly polls on November 11, deploying over 4 lakh personnel at nearly 45,399 polling stations. This includes substantial forces from Central Armed Police and local police, ensuring safe and fair elections amidst heightened voter turnout expectations.

  • India

Bihar is tightening security for its assembly elections' second phase, scheduled for November 11. Over 4 lakh personnel are assigned to ensure free and fair voting at nearly 45,399 stations.

The deployment includes around 1,500 companies from Central Armed Police and other forces. Over 60,000 state police, along with special battalions, will oversee safety and orderly conduct during the election process.

Officials emphasized the significance of all polling centers, given prior exceptional turnout of over 65% in the first voting phase, highlighting heightened voter engagement.

