Putin's Upcoming Visit to India: A Diplomatic Endeavor
The Kremlin has announced that it is actively planning for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India by the year's end. This trip is expected to be of significant importance, underscoring bilateral relations and aimed at fostering diplomatic ties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 10-11-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 14:50 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The Kremlin announced on Monday that preparations are underway for a visit by President Vladimir Putin to India before the close of the year. This move highlights the ongoing diplomatic engagements between the two nations.
In a statement, the Kremlin emphasized the anticipated significance of the trip, expressing hope that it would be substantial in furthering bilateral relations.
This visit is expected to serve not only as a sign of goodwill but also as a platform to address mutual interests and deepen the strategic partnership between Russia and India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement