Putin's Upcoming Visit to India: A Diplomatic Endeavor

The Kremlin announced on Monday that preparations are underway for a visit by President Vladimir Putin to India before the close of the year. This move highlights the ongoing diplomatic engagements between the two nations.

In a statement, the Kremlin emphasized the anticipated significance of the trip, expressing hope that it would be substantial in furthering bilateral relations.

This visit is expected to serve not only as a sign of goodwill but also as a platform to address mutual interests and deepen the strategic partnership between Russia and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)