Diplomatic Dispute: Japan Reacts to Chinese Diplomat's Remarks

Japan has lodged a protest with China over controversial comments made by a Chinese diplomat regarding Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's stance on Taiwan. The remarks were deemed 'extremely inappropriate.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:37 IST
Japan has issued a formal complaint to China following what it termed as 'extremely inappropriate' comments by a Chinese diplomat regarding Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. The diplomat's threatening language was in response to Takaichi's suggestion that Japan might militarily respond if China attacked Taiwan.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara condemned the remarks and urged Beijing to take corrective measures. The U.S. Ambassador to Japan also criticized the comments, asserting they were a threat to Japanese people and leadership.

The exchange highlights rising tensions in East Asia, particularly after Takaichi's recent defense-oriented policies aimed at countering China's military pursuits. The new Japanese prime minister and Chinese President Xi Jinping have recently discussed fostering stable bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

