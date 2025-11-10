Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Final Phase and Critical Contests

The final phase of Bihar elections will see the fates of 1,302 candidates determined as over 3.70 crore voters cast their votes across 122 assembly segments. This phase is crucial for the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc, particularly in the Muslim-majority Seemanchal region.

  • Country:
  • India

The stage is set for the second and decisive phase of Bihar's assembly elections, where electoral outcomes for 1,302 candidates, including several ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet, will be determined.

Voter turnout is expected to surge as 3.70 crore voters are eligible to decide the fate of contenders in 122 assembly segments, including regions with high Muslim populations that are crucial for both the ruling NDA and opposition INDIA bloc.

The elections on November 11 encompass nine districts, including West Champaran, East Champaran, and Sitamarhi, with tightened security and over 4 lakh personnel ensuring a smooth voting process, officials reported.

