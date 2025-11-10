Budgam Bypoll: A Litmus Test for NC Amid Political Challenges
The Budgam assembly byelection serves as a critical test for Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his National Conference party. Despite past victories in the region, internal party tensions and opposition criticisms pose significant hurdles. Campaigning has intensified with senior leaders actively involved, as the outcome could shape future political dynamics.
All eyes are on the Budgam assembly byelection, seen as a referendum on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's leadership and the National Conference's (NC) standing. The byelection follows Abdullah's decision to vacate the Budgam seat after winning two constituencies in 2024.
Historically dominated by the NC, Budgam's political landscape may shift due to internal party rifts and the absence of key NC figure Aga Ruhullah Mehdi from the campaign. Mehdi's non-participation, particularly against his relative Aga Mehmood, presents challenges for the NC as it aims to retain its stronghold.
With security measures in place, polling begins at 7 am and ends at 6 pm, with the ruling party keen to prove its mettle amidst promises of restoring political status and implementing reservation reforms. The bypoll results are poised to significantly impact the NC's future trajectory.
(With inputs from agencies.)
