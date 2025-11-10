Congress Debate: Alliance with Raj Thackeray's MNS Sparks Division

The Indian National Congress appears to be facing internal conflict over a potential alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the forthcoming local body elections. Leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Harshwardhan Sapkal offered contrasting views, showcasing a division within the party ranks.

While the Mumbai Congress emphasized its decision to contest municipal elections independently, there remains openness to alliances with other non-MVA entities. However, Sapkal criticized the move and indicated that issuing show-cause notices to Nashik Congress members would follow their unauthorized talks with the MNS.

Within the Congress, a faction remains cautious about aligning with MNS due to Raj Thackeray's divisive political style. The ongoing debate underscores the complex dynamics in forming alliances ahead of the elections.

