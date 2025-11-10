Left Menu

Congress Debate: Alliance with Raj Thackeray's MNS Sparks Division

The Congress leadership is divided on whether to form an alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for upcoming local body elections. While some leaders favor independent contests, others suggest coalition opportunities with non-MVA allies like MNS. Disagreement surrounds MNS's controversial political stance.

The Indian National Congress appears to be facing internal conflict over a potential alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in the forthcoming local body elections. Leaders Vijay Wadettiwar and Harshwardhan Sapkal offered contrasting views, showcasing a division within the party ranks.

While the Mumbai Congress emphasized its decision to contest municipal elections independently, there remains openness to alliances with other non-MVA entities. However, Sapkal criticized the move and indicated that issuing show-cause notices to Nashik Congress members would follow their unauthorized talks with the MNS.

Within the Congress, a faction remains cautious about aligning with MNS due to Raj Thackeray's divisive political style. The ongoing debate underscores the complex dynamics in forming alliances ahead of the elections.

