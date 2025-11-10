Left Menu

Renaming Controversy: Gehlot Slams BJP's 'Politics of Guilt'

Ashok Gehlot criticizes Rajasthan's BJP government for renaming Jaipur landmarks, accusing them of erasing Congress legacies. He suggests honoring leaders with new projects instead. Gehlot defends Congress developments of Central Park and Bharat Jodo Setu, questioning BJP's motives and previous naming decisions favoring RSS figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:27 IST
Renaming Controversy: Gehlot Slams BJP's 'Politics of Guilt'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has accused the state's BJP government of engaging in 'politics of guilt' by proposing to rename Jaipur's Central Park and the Bharat Jodo Setu in a move to allegedly erase the legacy of the Congress government.

Gehlot, in a strong statement, remarked that the decision to name these landmarks after Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel should have been applied to new projects rather than ones initiated under the Congress. He accused the BJP of peddling false prestige as both developments occurred during his administration.

He further claimed that prior intentions for Central Park's land involved commercial interests opposed by Congress, and criticized the renaming to sidestep controversies like altering Ahmedabad's stadium name. Gehlot also questioned the merit of naming infrastructure after RSS ideologues Hedgewar and Golwalkar, urging for transparency regarding their contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tyler Adams Out of US Soccer Friendlies Due to Injury

Tyler Adams Out of US Soccer Friendlies Due to Injury

 United States
2
Sesko's World Cup Qualifying Campaign Halted by Injury

Sesko's World Cup Qualifying Campaign Halted by Injury

 United Kingdom
3
Sebi's Vigilance Under Scrutiny: Former Chief Sinha Leads Conflict of Interest Probe

Sebi's Vigilance Under Scrutiny: Former Chief Sinha Leads Conflict of Intere...

 India
4
India's Cricket Conundrum: Balancing Talent Amidst A Grueling Schedule

India's Cricket Conundrum: Balancing Talent Amidst A Grueling Schedule

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025