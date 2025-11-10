Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations

In a sharp rebuke, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his accusations against the BJP and Election Commission, alleging vote theft. Paswan accused Gandhi of attempting to create an anarchic atmosphere amidst his party's electoral setbacks.

During a discussion with ANI, Paswan questioned Gandhi's appeals to Generation Z, suggesting they failed to connect with voters in the Bihar assembly election campaign. He argued that Gandhi's rhetoric might incite unrest, especially if anti-social elements respond to such provocations.

Paswan also revisited past criticisms, including the CBI as a 'caged parrot' under UPA's rule, and countered allegations regarding electoral roll revisions in Bihar. He urged Gandhi to address grievances through the Election Commission or the judiciary, rather than through media spectacles. Additionally, Paswan condemned Gandhi's remarks about the army, defending its apolitical stance and cautioning against morale damage.

