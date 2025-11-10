Chirag Paswan Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Allegations
Chirag Paswan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for accusing the BJP and Election Commission of vote theft, warning against creating an atmosphere of anarchy due to repeated election failures. Paswan condemned Gandhi's remarks on the army and urged addressing issues through appropriate channels rather than media drama.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp rebuke, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his accusations against the BJP and Election Commission, alleging vote theft. Paswan accused Gandhi of attempting to create an anarchic atmosphere amidst his party's electoral setbacks.
During a discussion with ANI, Paswan questioned Gandhi's appeals to Generation Z, suggesting they failed to connect with voters in the Bihar assembly election campaign. He argued that Gandhi's rhetoric might incite unrest, especially if anti-social elements respond to such provocations.
Paswan also revisited past criticisms, including the CBI as a 'caged parrot' under UPA's rule, and countered allegations regarding electoral roll revisions in Bihar. He urged Gandhi to address grievances through the Election Commission or the judiciary, rather than through media spectacles. Additionally, Paswan condemned Gandhi's remarks about the army, defending its apolitical stance and cautioning against morale damage.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Droupadi Murmu Addresses Angolan Parliament, Deepens Ties
Delhi Police chief says explosion happened in slow moving vehicle near Red Fort traffic signal around 6.52 pm; occupants were present.
Election Commission Urged to Release Gender-Wise Turnout Data in Bihar
Supreme Court Evaluates Controversial Election Commission's India-Wide Voter Roll Revision
BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad Hits Back at Criticism on Election Commission