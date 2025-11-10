Left Menu

U.S. Pledges Support in Bolivia's Financial Negotiations

The U.S. has pledged support for Bolivia in its talks with multilateral financial bodies, as reiterated by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. Following his attendance at Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz's inauguration, Landau emphasized rekindling diplomatic and economic relations between Washington and Bolivia.

The United States has committed to aiding Bolivia in its negotiations with multilateral financial institutions, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced at a press briefing on Monday.

Landau's comments came after his involvement in the inauguration ceremony of Bolivian President Rodrigo Paz on November 8, an event where he led the U.S. delegation.

During his visit, Landau highlighted Washington's renewed dedication to restoring diplomatic and financial relationships with Bolivia, coming after several years of tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

