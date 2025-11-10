Haryana CM Saini Seeks Modi's Blessings as State Marches Forward
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi to discuss public welfare and development projects. Saini emphasized Haryana's commitment to progress guided by Modi's vision. The meeting also included presenting a Lord Krishna idol to Modi as a symbolic gesture from Haryana.
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini paid a visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, indicating the meeting as an opportunity to receive guidance and blessings for ongoing initiatives. Saini underscored the significance of public welfare schemes and development projects in the state during their discussion.
Saini also shared a post on social media platform X, expressing his privilege in meeting Prime Minister Modi. He highlighted the gift of a divine Lord Krishna idol as a symbol from Haryana's citizens, aimed at honoring Modi's leadership. The meeting was centered around initiatives under Modi's guiding principle, 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas.'
The Prime Minister's Office confirmed the meeting via a statement, noting its focus on Haryana's advancement. Earlier that day, Saini engaged with citizens in Gurugram, addressing issues and directing immediate solutions during a 'District Public Relations and Grievance Redressal Committee' session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
