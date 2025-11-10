Egypt's Parliamentary Drama: Allies and Rivals Under Sisi's Shadow

In a significant yet predictable development, Egypt's parliamentary elections are underway, attracting a host of parties that, despite appearing diverse on paper, predominantly back President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. The elections began Monday, two years after Sisi's re-election to a third term, under a tightly controlled political atmosphere.

The electoral process is stretched over several weeks, calculated to minimize disruption. Prominent this year is the allocation of nearly half the seats to closed party lists, effectively securing victories for three key pro-government entities before votes are cast. A notable exclusion is opposition figures, hindered by stringent rules and prohibitive campaign costs, leading to voter apathy.

While critics argue the system stifles authentic political discourse, supporters claim the party lists offer representation for women and minorities. The emergence of a new party, the National Front Party, adds a twist to the political dynamics, posing as a 'unifying entity' amid prevailing skepticism.

