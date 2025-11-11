Denis Alipov, Russia's envoy to India, has accused Europe of leading an "anti-Russia crusade," which he claims is the main barrier to achieving peace in Ukraine. Alipov stated that the conflict could conclude swiftly if European nations and NATO engage in dialogue with Moscow.

Alipov made these remarks during a talk on Achala Moulik's book "The Thousand Years War: Russia and the West," which he described as balanced and timely. He criticized Western powers, calling Ukraine a 'tragic pawn' in a 'dangerous proxy war' against Russia.

The ambassador accused Western powers of sustaining the conflict while suggesting that NATO is heavily involved on the ground. He urged European nations to discuss security architecture with Russia, warning that Western reluctance to dialogue prolongs the conflict.

