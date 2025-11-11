Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny: $100 Million Kickback Scheme Unveiled
Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau is investigating a $100 million kickback scheme within the energy sector, involving the state nuclear power company. The investigation implicates several high-profile individuals, prompting government and opposition responses, amid Ukraine's ongoing energy crisis and aspirations to join the European Union.
Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau has launched an investigation into an alleged $100 million kickback scheme involving Energoatom, the state nuclear power company. The bureau claims the scheme, run by a criminal organization, included a businessman and current and former government officials.
This revelation comes as Ukraine's energy sector faces ongoing challenges from Russian attacks, leading to significant power outages. President Zelenskiy has urged cooperation with the anti-corruption bureau to eradicate graft, while Prime Minister Svyrydenko emphasized the government's commitment to holding those involved accountable.
The investigation has sparked political tensions, with calls from opposition parties for a cabinet overhaul. Energoatom confirmed that searches are underway, highlighting the urgency to maintain transparency and reassurance to international partners during Ukraine's push towards EU membership.
ALSO READ
Ukraine's Energy Sector Scandal: $100 Million Kickback Investigated
Zelenskiy Vows to Eradicate Corruption in Ukraine's Energy Sector
Tragedy at Red Fort: Leaders Express Grief and Call for Investigation
Tragic Blast Near Red Fort Leaves Eight Dead, Sparks High-Level Investigation
Ukraine's Energy Sector Rocked by $100 Million Corruption Scandal