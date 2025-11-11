Left Menu

Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny: $100 Million Kickback Scheme Unveiled

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau is investigating a $100 million kickback scheme within the energy sector, involving the state nuclear power company. The investigation implicates several high-profile individuals, prompting government and opposition responses, amid Ukraine's ongoing energy crisis and aspirations to join the European Union.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 03:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 03:45 IST
Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny: $100 Million Kickback Scheme Unveiled

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau has launched an investigation into an alleged $100 million kickback scheme involving Energoatom, the state nuclear power company. The bureau claims the scheme, run by a criminal organization, included a businessman and current and former government officials.

This revelation comes as Ukraine's energy sector faces ongoing challenges from Russian attacks, leading to significant power outages. President Zelenskiy has urged cooperation with the anti-corruption bureau to eradicate graft, while Prime Minister Svyrydenko emphasized the government's commitment to holding those involved accountable.

The investigation has sparked political tensions, with calls from opposition parties for a cabinet overhaul. Energoatom confirmed that searches are underway, highlighting the urgency to maintain transparency and reassurance to international partners during Ukraine's push towards EU membership.

TRENDING

1
ASEAN's Economic Tightrope: Navigating U.S. Tariffs and Chinese Trade Dominance

ASEAN's Economic Tightrope: Navigating U.S. Tariffs and Chinese Trade Domina...

 Global
2
Tragedy in the Skies: Hurricane Relief Flight Ends in Florida Pond Crash

Tragedy in the Skies: Hurricane Relief Flight Ends in Florida Pond Crash

 Chile
3
Senate Showdown: Chuck Schumer Faces Party Backlash Over Shutdown Deal

Senate Showdown: Chuck Schumer Faces Party Backlash Over Shutdown Deal

 Global
4
From Militant Past to Diplomatic Present: The Reshaping of Syrian Leadership

From Militant Past to Diplomatic Present: The Reshaping of Syrian Leadership

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025