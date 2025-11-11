Ukraine's Energy Sector Under Scrutiny: $100 Million Kickback Scheme Unveiled

Ukraine's anti-corruption bureau has launched an investigation into an alleged $100 million kickback scheme involving Energoatom, the state nuclear power company. The bureau claims the scheme, run by a criminal organization, included a businessman and current and former government officials.

This revelation comes as Ukraine's energy sector faces ongoing challenges from Russian attacks, leading to significant power outages. President Zelenskiy has urged cooperation with the anti-corruption bureau to eradicate graft, while Prime Minister Svyrydenko emphasized the government's commitment to holding those involved accountable.

The investigation has sparked political tensions, with calls from opposition parties for a cabinet overhaul. Energoatom confirmed that searches are underway, highlighting the urgency to maintain transparency and reassurance to international partners during Ukraine's push towards EU membership.