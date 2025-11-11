Diplomatic Bridges: Turkey's Foreign Minister's U.S. Visit
Turkey's Foreign Minister held key meetings with U.S. officials and the Syrian counterpart during a Washington visit, discussing significant developments in Syria and Gaza. The discussions highlighted the U.S. understanding of the importance of Syria's unity. The Minister was also invited to a high-level meeting.
Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, engaged in crucial discussions with several U.S. officials and Syria's representative during his visit to Washington. These talks focused on the evolving situations in Syria and Gaza, with an emphasis on maintaining Syria's integrity.
In a detailed conversation with Turkish media, Fidan disclosed his invitation to attend a segment of a high-profile meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa. The Minister also held meetings with influential figures including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance.
The diplomatic engagements were further enriched by interactions with U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Tom Barrack, underscoring Turkey's active diplomatic presence in ongoing Middle Eastern affairs.
