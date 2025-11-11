Tight Contest in Dampa Assembly Bypoll Amid High Security
Voting has commenced for the Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram's Mamit district, featuring candidates from ZPM, MNF, Congress, and BJP. The election, held under strict security, was called after the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo. Polling takes place from 7 am to 4 pm across 41 booths.
11-11-2025
Polling for the Dampa assembly by-election in Mizoram's Mamit district started early Tuesday, with strict security measures in place, according to officials.
The election, necessitated by the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, is being carried out from 7 am until 4 pm at 41 different booths in the constituency, which borders Bangladesh and Tripura.
The ruling ZPM has put forward Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the MNF is represented by senior vice-president R Lalthangliana. Congress has fielded its party vice-president John Rotluangliana, and the BJP is represented by Lalhmingthanga.
