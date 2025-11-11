Left Menu

Tight Contest in Dampa Assembly Bypoll Amid High Security

Voting has commenced for the Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram's Mamit district, featuring candidates from ZPM, MNF, Congress, and BJP. The election, held under strict security, was called after the passing of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo. Polling takes place from 7 am to 4 pm across 41 booths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 11-11-2025 07:13 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 07:13 IST
Tight Contest in Dampa Assembly Bypoll Amid High Security
  • Country:
  • India

Polling for the Dampa assembly by-election in Mizoram's Mamit district started early Tuesday, with strict security measures in place, according to officials.

The election, necessitated by the death of MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, is being carried out from 7 am until 4 pm at 41 different booths in the constituency, which borders Bangladesh and Tripura.

The ruling ZPM has put forward Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while the MNF is represented by senior vice-president R Lalthangliana. Congress has fielded its party vice-president John Rotluangliana, and the BJP is represented by Lalhmingthanga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

High Alert in Delhi Amidst Deadly Red Fort Explosion

 India
2
Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

Australia's Rugby Woes: Skelton's Injury and O'Connor's Return

 Global
3
Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

Asian Markets Surge Amid U.S. Shutdown Resolution

 Global
4
High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Final Polling Phase Unfolds

High-Stakes Showdown: Bihar's Final Polling Phase Unfolds

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How businesses can future-proof AI transformation

Global supply chains far more fragile than expected

AI improves hospital performance but faces cost and trust barriers

E-commerce faces an AI shift: Smart summaries boost consumer trust and confidence in online shopping

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025