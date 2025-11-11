Critical Electoral Clash: Dampa Assembly Bypoll Amid High Stakes

The Dampa assembly bypoll in Mizoram's Mamit district witnessed 34.38% voter turnout by 11 am, marking a pivotal moment for the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) as it gears up for civic polls next year.

This election, prompted by the demise of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo, is crucial for both ZPM and the Mizo National Front (MNF). A ZPM victory would bolster its standing ahead of the upcoming Lai Autonomous District Council elections and the Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) polls.

For MNF, retaining the seat is vital to maintain its strength in the 40-member Assembly, as a loss could jeopardize its chances of securing the Leader of Opposition post. Meanwhile, the BJP seeks to leverage this election to strengthen its presence in the Christian-majority state.

(With inputs from agencies.)