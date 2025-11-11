Kharge Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Amid Calls of Incompetence

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Amit Shah, calling him the ''most incompetent Home Minister'' in the history of independent India, after a devastating blast in Delhi claimed 12 lives.

Kharge, addressing reporters, questioned the government's accountability and criticized the Prime Minister for not taking action against Shah, who has been hailed as ''modern Sardar Patel'' by his followers. He highlighted previous terror incidents, asserting a lack of answers and accountability from the authorities.

Kharge demanded Shah's immediate resignation, citing intelligence failures and questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi hesitates to act against him. The Minister's fiery questions underscored a broader dissatisfaction with the central government's handling of national security issues.

