Left Menu

Kharge Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Amid Calls of Incompetence

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has criticized Amit Shah, labeling him as the most incompetent Home Minister in India, following a deadly blast in Delhi killing 12. Kharge demands Shah's resignation, citing intelligence failures and questioning Prime Minister Modi's inaction against Shah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-11-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 13:45 IST
Kharge Demands Amit Shah's Resignation Amid Calls of Incompetence
Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Amit Shah, calling him the ''most incompetent Home Minister'' in the history of independent India, after a devastating blast in Delhi claimed 12 lives.

Kharge, addressing reporters, questioned the government's accountability and criticized the Prime Minister for not taking action against Shah, who has been hailed as ''modern Sardar Patel'' by his followers. He highlighted previous terror incidents, asserting a lack of answers and accountability from the authorities.

Kharge demanded Shah's immediate resignation, citing intelligence failures and questioning why Prime Minister Narendra Modi hesitates to act against him. The Minister's fiery questions underscored a broader dissatisfaction with the central government's handling of national security issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanatani Unity: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Call After Delhi Blast

Sanatani Unity: Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's Call After Delhi Blast

 India
2
Home Minister Amit Shah calls another security review meeting at 3 pm in wake of Delhi blast: Sources.

Home Minister Amit Shah calls another security review meeting at 3 pm in wak...

 India
3
Bihar Elections: A Show of Enthusiasm Amidst Tight Contest

Bihar Elections: A Show of Enthusiasm Amidst Tight Contest

 India
4
Father of Blast Suspect Held for Questioning in J-K

Father of Blast Suspect Held for Questioning in J-K

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025