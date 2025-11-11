Bihar Elections: Voter Turnout Highlights and Key Contests
Bihar's second phase of Assembly polls sees a mixed voter turnout with a 47.62% average as of 1 PM. Kishanganj leads with 51.86%. Political leaders express confidence amid tight security, deciding the fate of 12 ministers. Voting spans 122 constituencies across 20 districts.
Bihar witnessed a voter turnout of 47.62% as of 1 PM during the second phase of its Assembly elections, according to the Election Commission of India. Kishanganj district recorded the highest turnout at 51.86%, followed by Gaya at 50.95%, Jamui at 50.91%, and Banka at 50.07%.
Madhubani reported a lower turnout at 43.39% by 1 PM, whereas Araria saw 46.87%, Arwal 47.11%, and Aurangabad 49.45%. Other districts like Bhagalpur, Jahanabad, and Kaimur also showed varied participation rates, reflecting a mixed engagement from the electorate.
Bihar Congress president Rajesh Ram, a candidate from Kutumba, highlighted the democratic spirit by casting his vote. Meanwhile, BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey predicted an NDA success. The elections, which involve security measures across 122 constituencies, will determine outcomes for 12 ministers. Votes will be tallied on November 14.
