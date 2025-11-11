Left Menu

Bihar's High-Stakes Assembly Polls: A Test of Governance

Voters in Bihar's 122 assembly constituencies participated robustly in the second and final phase of the assembly polls, a crucial test for JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and the ruling NDA. The high voter turnout reflects intense competition, with both the NDA and opposition INDIA bloc keen on influencing the electorate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:03 IST
Brisk polling activity unfolded on Tuesday across 122 assembly constituencies in Bihar, with 47.62 per cent voter turnout out of 3.7 crore eligible voters by 1 pm. The elections are widely seen as a critical assessment of JD(U) president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's tenure in power.

Although Kumar is not contesting directly, the ruling NDA is relying heavily on the 'good governance' image he cultivated to counter anti-incumbency sentiments. Eight ministers from his cabinet are participating, with significant stakes for both the NDA and opposition INDIA bloc, which banks on the incumbency factor and significant Muslim population in many districts.

The Congress, seeking to regain influence as part of the INDIA bloc, has a chance to defend its 2020 victories in 12 current constituencies. As voting continued amid tight security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Kumar urged voters to set new records in voter participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

