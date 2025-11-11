Bihar Polls: High Voter Turnout Signals Desire for Change

Chandrika Devi, the mother of Janata Dal (United) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha, voiced her optimism on Tuesday for Nitish Kumar's potential re-election as Bihar's chief minister. Devi conveyed her hopes that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) administration would enhance employment opportunities across the state, expressing confidence in Kumar's leadership.

'I have voted, and I pray for Nitish Kumar to become the CM again, leading Bihar to greater heights,' Devi stated. Meanwhile, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief Prashant Kishor highlighted that substantial voter turnout signifies a pivotal moment for change, suggesting a future where Bihari youth need not leave the state for employment.

According to Election Commission data, Bihar's voter turnout reached an impressive 47.62% by 1 pm in the second phase of Assembly elections, with some districts like Kishanganj recording over 51%. Political leaders remain optimistic, forecasting the NDA's triumph and anticipating transformative results post-elections. Counting is set for November 14.