Uttar Pradesh CM Asserts Vande Mataram Significance Amidst Inaugurations

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has highlighted the significance of the national song Vande Mataram, asserting that those opposing it oppose Mother India. Adityanath emphasized that the song transcends personal worship forms, serving as a symbol of unity and devotion to the nation.

During a ceremony in Barabanki, where he inaugurated 254 development projects valued at Rs 1,734 crore, the Chief Minister encouraged citizens to prioritize national unity, indicating that caste, creed, or religion should not overshadow national allegiance. He also announced the imposition of mandatory Vande Mataram recitations in schools across the state.

His comments came in line with the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, amidst a broader national conversation on the song. Adityanath insisted on learning from historical lessons to build a united future, emphasizing that politics of division should not be entertained.

(With inputs from agencies.)