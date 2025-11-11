Drone Surveillance Marks Historic Jubilee Hills By-Election

The Jubilee Hills by-election, pivotal for Telangana's political landscape, saw an impressive voter turnout of over 40% by 3 PM on Tuesday, according to officials.

Amidst the polls, Hyderabad Police filed charges against three current and two former MLAs for Model Code of Conduct breaches, indicating a heated electoral contest.

In an unprecedented move, drone technology was employed to monitor the polling process, a first in India's electoral history, showcasing rigorous oversight by election authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)