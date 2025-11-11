Drone Surveillance Marks Historic Jubilee Hills By-Election
The Jubilee Hills by-election is a key test for Telangana's Congress government, featuring drone surveillance for the first time. Accusations of code violations arose against Congress and BRS members, while BRS claimed Congress’s power misuse. Voting integrity remains under scrutiny amid competitive political stakes.
The Jubilee Hills by-election, pivotal for Telangana's political landscape, saw an impressive voter turnout of over 40% by 3 PM on Tuesday, according to officials.
Amidst the polls, Hyderabad Police filed charges against three current and two former MLAs for Model Code of Conduct breaches, indicating a heated electoral contest.
In an unprecedented move, drone technology was employed to monitor the polling process, a first in India's electoral history, showcasing rigorous oversight by election authorities.
