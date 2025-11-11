Left Menu

Drone Surveillance Marks Historic Jubilee Hills By-Election

The Jubilee Hills by-election is a key test for Telangana's Congress government, featuring drone surveillance for the first time. Accusations of code violations arose against Congress and BRS members, while BRS claimed Congress’s power misuse. Voting integrity remains under scrutiny amid competitive political stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:10 IST
Drone Surveillance Marks Historic Jubilee Hills By-Election
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jubilee Hills by-election, pivotal for Telangana's political landscape, saw an impressive voter turnout of over 40% by 3 PM on Tuesday, according to officials.

Amidst the polls, Hyderabad Police filed charges against three current and two former MLAs for Model Code of Conduct breaches, indicating a heated electoral contest.

In an unprecedented move, drone technology was employed to monitor the polling process, a first in India's electoral history, showcasing rigorous oversight by election authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bhubaneswar to Host Inaugural National Indoor Championships

Bhubaneswar to Host Inaugural National Indoor Championships

 Global
2
Sankli's Silent Resistance: A Village's Boycott for Basic Rights

Sankli's Silent Resistance: A Village's Boycott for Basic Rights

 India
3
Hamirpur Triumphs at 12th Himachal Junior Kho Kho Championship

Hamirpur Triumphs at 12th Himachal Junior Kho Kho Championship

 India
4
Crisis at the Crossroads: Aid Denied Entry into Gaza

Crisis at the Crossroads: Aid Denied Entry into Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025