Protests in Serbia Over Controversial Luxury Development Law Tied to Kushner

Protesters in Serbia rallied against a new law facilitating the conversion of a former army headquarters into a luxury compound by Jared Kushner's investment company. The legislation has sparked controversy, with opposition leaders and citizens voicing concerns over its constitutionality and implications for US-Serbia relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 18:50 IST
Protests in Serbia Over Controversial Luxury Development Law Tied to Kushner
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators in Serbia gathered outside a former army headquarters, now at the center of a heated debate over a new law that speeds up its transformation into a luxury compound. The site has been leased to an investment company founded by Jared Kushner, son-in-law of former US President Donald Trump.

The protest in Belgrade is part of a broader wave of anti-government demonstrations following a tragic railway station roof collapse that left 16 dead a year ago. Many Serbs see the site as a monument to Yugoslav-era architecture and oppose its redevelopment. Speaking at the rally, protester Teodora Smiljanic expressed concern over the motivations behind the law, suggesting it was aimed at winning favor with Trump.

The legislation has been criticized by opposition politicians as unconstitutional, but passed through parliament swiftly. The government claims it's essential for strengthening ties with the US. Despite widespread dissent, the Serbian government removed the site's cultural heritage status last year, allowing development plans to proceed.

