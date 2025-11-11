Farooq Abdullah Condemns Red Fort Attack as 'Cowardly Act'

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has condemned the recent attack at Delhi's Red Fort, labeling it a 'cowardly and inhuman act' aimed at causing widespread fear among innocent citizens.

Condemning the blasts, which he described as an attack on both innocent lives and the very essence of humanity and peace, Abdullah issued a heartfelt statement urging authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

Expressing his condolences, Abdullah offered solidarity to the victims and their families, affirming the nation's unity in this painful time and offering support to those injured and mourning their loved ones.

