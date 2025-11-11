Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Condemns Red Fort Attack as 'Cowardly Act'

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference president, strongly condemned the Red Fort blast, describing it as a cowardly act meant to instill fear among citizens. He urged prompt justice for the victims and expressed solidarity with those affected, emphasizing the attack's assault on humanity and peace.

Updated: 11-11-2025 19:52 IST
  • India

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has condemned the recent attack at Delhi's Red Fort, labeling it a 'cowardly and inhuman act' aimed at causing widespread fear among innocent citizens.

Condemning the blasts, which he described as an attack on both innocent lives and the very essence of humanity and peace, Abdullah issued a heartfelt statement urging authorities to swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice.

Expressing his condolences, Abdullah offered solidarity to the victims and their families, affirming the nation's unity in this painful time and offering support to those injured and mourning their loved ones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

