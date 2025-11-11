Finance Minister Criticizes DMK's Protest Over SIR
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized DMK's protests against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), claiming it's a distraction tactic. She cited Chief Minister Stalin's comments as misleading, stating that SIR is neither new nor a conspiracy. Instead, the DMK is alleged to divert attention from its failures.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has vehemently criticized the ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu for its protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), describing it as an attempt to distract the public from the party's shortcomings.
Sitharaman highlighted that Chief Minister M K Stalin falsely portrayed SIR as a new initiative and a 'conspiracy' by the BJP government, although it has been conducted multiple times prior.
Addressing allegations of bogus voters, she pointed to significant irregularities in the state's electoral rolls, questioning the DMK's resistance to the clean-up process.
