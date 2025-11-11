Historic Female Voter Turnout in Bihar Elections
Bihar has achieved its highest voter turnout since 1951, with 66.91%, and recorded the highest female turnout in its history. Female voter turnout exceeded male turnout in both phases, with final figures pending due to provisional data excluding service and postal votes.
Bihar has set a new benchmark with a voter turnout of 66.91%, marking its highest participation rate since the state's inaugural elections in 1951, reported the Election Commission.
According to the official statement, the first phase on November 6 saw female voters outnumbering males, with a significant turnout of 69.04% against 61.56% male turnout. The trend continued in the final phase, where female participation rose to 74.03% compared to 64.1% for men.
The gender turnout ratio stood at 71.6% for women and 62.8% for men. The Election Commission noted that these figures are provisional, not accounting for service, transgender voters, and postal ballots. The full report will be disseminated via the ECI Index Card.
(With inputs from agencies.)
