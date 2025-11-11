Maharashtra's Political Landscape: 435 Parties Gearing Up for Local Body Polls
Maharashtra's State Election Commission has updated its list of 435 political parties ahead of local body elections. This includes national, state-level, and unrecognized outfits. The updated list aims for consistency in registration and symbol allocation, with elections concluding by January 2026, as per a Supreme Court directive.
The State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra has announced a comprehensive update of its list of registered political parties, revealing a total of 435 outfits gearing up for the upcoming local body elections.
This updated list, which includes 5 national parties and an equal number of recognized state parties, underscores the diverse political landscape in Maharashtra.
Additionally, the Supreme Court's pending proceedings have influenced the list, especially regarding parties like the Shiv Sena. The electoral process aims to ensure fairness and uniformity, with elections across numerous municipal and local self-government bodies slated to conclude by January 2026.
