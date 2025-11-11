Maharashtra's Political Landscape: 435 Parties Gearing Up for Local Body Polls

The State Election Commission (SEC) of Maharashtra has announced a comprehensive update of its list of registered political parties, revealing a total of 435 outfits gearing up for the upcoming local body elections.

This updated list, which includes 5 national parties and an equal number of recognized state parties, underscores the diverse political landscape in Maharashtra.

Additionally, the Supreme Court's pending proceedings have influenced the list, especially regarding parties like the Shiv Sena. The electoral process aims to ensure fairness and uniformity, with elections across numerous municipal and local self-government bodies slated to conclude by January 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)