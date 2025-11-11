Left Menu

Ajit Pawar Champions Development-Focused Politics Amid Allegations

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar emphasized the public trust in his party due to its focus on development and ethics. Addressing new supporters, he warned against misconduct, highlighted healthcare improvements, and urged farmers to embrace technology. Allegations of a controversial land deal linked to his son were also discussed.

Updated: 11-11-2025 23:51 IST
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has reaffirmed public confidence in his leadership as he lauds development-focused politics by the NCP. Addressing a gathering in Mumbai, Pawar stressed the importance of functioning with sincerity and without arrogance, attributing electoral victories to the party's commitment to public welfare.

Welcoming former BJP MLA Bhimrao Dhonde into the NCP, Pawar assured full support to those working for the public good. He also addressed the need for government schemes to reach the underprivileged, underscoring that political sustainability depends on visible satisfaction from the populace.

Amid allegations of irregularities in a Rs 300-crore land deal involving his son, Pawar emphasized transparency and accountability. Highlighting the importance of healthcare and technology, he announced plans for new medical colleges and urged farmers to adopt AI-driven cultivation methods to enhance agricultural productivity.

