Shiv Sena's Growing Influence: New Entrants Strengthen Party's Grassroots Presence

In a significant boost to its grassroots presence, the Shiv Sena welcomed several new members from political, social, and community backgrounds at a gathering in Mumbai. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the party's commitment to supporting its grassroots workers and the common people.

Notable figures, including former NCP MLA Sudhakar Bhalerao, joined the Shiv Sena ranks, underscoring the party's growing appeal. Representatives from various regions and communities across the state, such as the Koli community, also lent their support to the ruling Sena, reinforcing the party's influence.

The inclusion of Bhalerao, who once represented the reserved Udgir constituency, highlights a strategic shift ahead of the forthcoming local body elections. Shinde reiterated that the party will prioritize development in regions like Koliwada, strengthening its commitment to all members joining its fold.

(With inputs from agencies.)