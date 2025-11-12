Left Menu

Controversial Bill: Death Penalty for Palestinian Militants Sparks Debate

The Israeli parliament has advanced a bill proposing the death penalty for Palestinian militants convicted of killing Israeli citizens. The measure, criticized by various groups as discriminatory, faces uncertainty with key parties boycotting the initial vote and vocal opposition from both Israeli and Palestinian leaders.

12-11-2025
The Israeli parliament has taken a significant step towards implementing a controversial bill that proposes the death penalty for Palestinian militants found guilty of killing Israeli citizens. On Monday, the measure passed its first vote, garnering 39 votes in favor and 16 against, out of 120 lawmakers, in a session that saw some parties boycott the proceedings.

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has advocated for the bill, arguing it will serve as a deterrent against what he terms 'Arab terrorism'. However, the prospect of the bill becoming law remains uncertain, as it now moves to a parliamentary committee for further discussion before facing additional votes. Opposition leader Yair Lapid has publicly declared his stance against the proposal.

The heated debate has drawn international attention and criticism, with groups such as Amnesty International warning that the bill could worsen systemic discrimination against Palestinians. The Palestinian national political group, the PLO, denounced the legislation as a 'political, legal, and humanitarian crime', while significant backlash comes in the wake of Israel's offensive in Gaza and related prisoner-release deals.

