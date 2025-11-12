France Criticizes U.S. Military Actions in Caribbean Waters

France has voiced its concerns regarding the United States' military operations in the Caribbean, citing potential violations of international law. This statement was made by France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot during the Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers' summit in Canada.

Barrot expressed apprehension over the U.S. conducting at least 19 military strikes against suspected drug vessels, actions that have resulted in the deaths of at least 76 people. He emphasized that these operations pose a risk to over a million French citizens living in France's overseas territories within the region.

The U.S. has increased its naval presence, deploying the world's largest aircraft carrier, the Gerald Ford, along with warships and aircraft. Meanwhile, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro suspects the buildup aims to unseat him, further exacerbating regional tensions.

