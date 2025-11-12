Tebboune Pardons Controversial Writer Sansal Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune pardoned French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal after a request from the German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Sansal, an outspoken government critic, was sentenced to five years for undermining national unity. The case strained Algeria-France relations, and Sansal will be transferred to Germany for medical treatment.
In a significant diplomatic move, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has pardoned French-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, following an appeal from German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, announced the Algerian presidency on Wednesday. Sansal was imprisoned last year, receiving a five-year sentence in March for charges concerning national unity disruption.
Sansal, age 81 and battling cancer, has denied these charges, asserting his criticisms were never meant to offend Algerian state institutions. While the French media reported on Sansal's health, the Algerian presidency expressed Tebboune's positive response to Steinmeier's plea, highlighting its humanitarian merit, despite past disparaging remarks from Tebboune labeling Sansal an 'imposter.'
This case has exacerbated diplomatic frictions between Algeria and France, tracing back to France's acknowledgment of Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara. Moreover, Germany assumes responsibility for Sansal's relocation and healthcare, underlining the international dimensions of this contentious incident.
