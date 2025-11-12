Left Menu

Delhi Blast Sparks Debate on Educated Extremists: Assam CM Weighs In

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma discussed the implications of the recent Delhi blast, emphasizing that educated individuals, including doctors, can turn to extremism. He argued that education alone does not prevent radicalization, particularly in specific communities. Sarma urged vigilance and tougher actions against those supporting extremist acts.

In a recent statement, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma sparked a debate on the relationship between education and extremism following the tragic blast near Delhi's Red Fort. The chief minister highlighted cases where educated individuals, including doctors, were implicated in such acts.

Sarma challenged the conventional belief that education deters extremist behavior. He pointed out that in certain communities, education does not necessarily prevent radicalization and, in some cases, may enhance the ability to execute these activities more dangerously.

The CM called for rigorous actions and vigilance, particularly in Assam, where he noted a significant presence of these communities. Social media posts supporting the blast have led to 35 arrests, with officials prepared to take strict action against any external affiliations.

