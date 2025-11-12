Left Menu

Karnataka's Power Dynamics: Shivakumar Backs Siddaramaiah Amidst Change Speculations

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar affirmed unity with CM Siddaramaiah amidst speculation of a potential leadership shift. Talks suggest a power-sharing arrangement between the two leaders. Despite discussions on Cabinet reshuffle and political developments, Shivakumar remains confident in Congress' prospects in Bihar's election scene.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah maintain they are unified despite circulating rumors about a possible leadership transition. Shivakumar, also the state Congress president, addressed these speculations following a statement by Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan hinting at Shivakumar's potential future as chief minister.

Rumors about a change in the chief minister's role have been rife as the Congress government approaches the halfway point in its term, termed by some as the 'November revolution'. Shivakumar expressed contentment in the current leadership setup, emphasizing the unity between him and Siddaramaiah.

Concerning Siddaramaiah's upcoming visit to New Delhi and anticipated discussions with the Congress high command, Shivakumar linked the trip to a personal engagement with Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Discussions about a possible Cabinet reshuffle remain the chief minister's responsibility, Shivakumar noted, underscoring his focus on Karnataka's leadership in development and governance, irrespective of external political outcomes like the Bihar elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

