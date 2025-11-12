Left Menu

Clash of Titans: Nuapada By-Poll Controversies Unveiled

In Odisha's Nuapada by-poll, both BJD and BJP predict victory amid allegations of electoral misconduct. Voter turnout reached 83.45%. The BJD accuses the BJP of code violations, while the BJP dismisses the claims, asserting their forthcoming triumph. Congress decries 'vote chori', but remains optimistic about their candidate's chances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-11-2025 20:43 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 20:43 IST
Clash of Titans: Nuapada By-Poll Controversies Unveiled
  • Country:
  • India

In the heated political battleground of Nuapada, Odisha, the electoral tussle between the BJD and BJP has sparked a storm of controversies following a by-election that recorded a notable voter turnout of 83.45%. Allegations have been hurled from both sides, each claiming impending victory.

The BJD has leveled serious accusations at the BJP, accusing them of various electoral code violations. These include distributing cash and commodities to influence voters, tampering with EVMs, and deploying government apparatus to sway the election result in their favor. Chief whip Pramila Mallik expressed skepticism over the electoral process, alleging malpractices during the campaigning period.

In sharp rebuttal, BJP leaders have dismissed these claims as baseless. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari ridiculed the BJD's accusations as pre-defeat rehearsals, asserting that BJP candidate Jay Dholakia is poised for a convincing win. As the electoral dust settles, both parties remain steadfast in their convictions, with the Congress alleging 'vote chori' as they express hope for their candidate's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Penny's Last Mint: A Farewell to the Iconic Coin

The Penny's Last Mint: A Farewell to the Iconic Coin

 Global
2
AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance

AIOCD Condemns Illegal Narcotic Trade, Vows Vigilance

 India
3
India Leads Global Fight Against TB With Record Decline in Cases

India Leads Global Fight Against TB With Record Decline in Cases

 India
4
Africa's Solar Surge: From Imports to Local Innovation

Africa's Solar Surge: From Imports to Local Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025