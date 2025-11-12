Clash of Titans: Nuapada By-Poll Controversies Unveiled

In the heated political battleground of Nuapada, Odisha, the electoral tussle between the BJD and BJP has sparked a storm of controversies following a by-election that recorded a notable voter turnout of 83.45%. Allegations have been hurled from both sides, each claiming impending victory.

The BJD has leveled serious accusations at the BJP, accusing them of various electoral code violations. These include distributing cash and commodities to influence voters, tampering with EVMs, and deploying government apparatus to sway the election result in their favor. Chief whip Pramila Mallik expressed skepticism over the electoral process, alleging malpractices during the campaigning period.

In sharp rebuttal, BJP leaders have dismissed these claims as baseless. Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari ridiculed the BJD's accusations as pre-defeat rehearsals, asserting that BJP candidate Jay Dholakia is poised for a convincing win. As the electoral dust settles, both parties remain steadfast in their convictions, with the Congress alleging 'vote chori' as they express hope for their candidate's success.

(With inputs from agencies.)