Bolivian Ex-President Luis Arce Faces Trial Amid Corruption Allegations
Former Bolivian President Luis Arce has been detained and is set to face trial over alleged embezzlement during his tenure as economy minister. Authorities are probing irregularities in a fund meant for Indigenous projects. The arrest follows political changes in Bolivia, with new leadership promising anti-corruption measures.
Former President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, who recently left office, has been apprehended by police amid allegations of embezzlement. According to Bolivia's Attorney General Roger Mariaca, Arce will face trial for alleged crimes attributed to his time as economy minister, rather than his presidency.
Bolivia's Ministry of Government has confirmed Arce's arrest, with investigations scrutinizing alleged misappropriations from funds for Indigenous community projects during his ministerial tenure under Evo Morales. Local reports indicate evidence linking Arce to the misuse of public resources.
The arrest occurs shortly after centrist Rodrigo Paz's electoral victory, which ended years of leftist MAS party rule. Amidst these developments, officials insist the investigation is not politically motivated, though some allies, including former colleague Maria Nela Prada, argue against what they deem an abuse of power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
