Tensions Rise as Bangladesh Protests Hasina's Media Engagement in India

Bangladesh expressed serious concern over ex-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's engagement with Indian media. Hasina, facing several legal cases, left Bangladesh amidst protests and is now in India. Bangladesh urged India to prevent her media exposure, citing concerns over her influence on bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:37 IST
Hasina
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's diplomatic tensions with India have escalated as the country's Foreign Ministry summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner in Dhaka on Wednesday. The ministry expressed grave concerns regarding deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent interactions with the Indian media.

Sheikh Hasina, aged 78, is embroiled in multiple legal cases in Bangladesh following her removal from office in August last year amid national protests. Since fleeing Bangladesh on August 5, she has resided in India, where her supporters claim the charges are politically motivated. Reports from the state-run BSS news agency cite an official request for the Indian government to halt her media engagements.

The diplomatic communique underscored Bangladesh's apprehensions regarding the portrayal of Hasina in media and emphasized that it could harm bilateral relations, labeling her as a fugitive under trial for serious crimes. The appeal included a request for New Delhi to curtail her media access.

